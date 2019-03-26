Michael Lambert, 74, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born in East Chicago, Ind.
|
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luster and Martha Lambert; and brother, Gordon Lambert.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jan Lambert of Shelbyville; sons, Michael T. Lambert (Linda) of Pulaski, Tenn., and Derrick Griffitts (Samantha) of Shelbyville; and his sister, Carol Tapp (Tom) of Winchester.
A Funeral Mass was Monday, March 25, at the Church of the Annunciation with the Rev. Mike Tobin officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Church of the Annunciation 120 Main Street Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019