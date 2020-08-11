Anthony Brewer

Anthony Troy Brewer, 46, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Louisville. He was a native of Hardin County.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Brewer, Sr; and his brother, Corey Brewer.

He is survived by his fiancé, Jessica Ritter of Shelbyville; mother, Leola Fuqua Brewer, of Shelbyville; daughters, Laprecious Brewer, of Louisville, Quintessa Brewer, of Frankfort, Anyssa Brewer of Shelbyville; his son, Anquan Brewer of Shelbyville; sisters, Keisha Bland and Faith Hill, both of Louisville; and brother William Edward Brewer, Jr. (Telina) of Frankfort.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville.

Burial is in Calvary Cemetery.

