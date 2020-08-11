1/
Anthony Brewer
Anthony Troy Brewer, 46, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Louisville. He was a native of Hardin County.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Brewer, Sr; and his brother, Corey Brewer.
He is survived by his fiancé, Jessica Ritter of Shelbyville; mother, Leola Fuqua Brewer, of Shelbyville; daughters, Laprecious Brewer, of Louisville, Quintessa Brewer, of Frankfort, Anyssa Brewer of Shelbyville; his son, Anquan Brewer of Shelbyville; sisters, Keisha Bland and Faith Hill, both of Louisville; and brother William Edward Brewer, Jr. (Telina) of Frankfort.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville.
Burial is in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
