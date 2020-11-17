Anthony "Tony" G. Raisor Sr., 62, of Port Royal passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Gordon Raisor.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Glore) Raisor of Port Royal; daughter, Alisa Faye Raisor of Raymond, Miss.; son, Anthony Gordon Raisor Jr. of Pendleton; and mother, Myra Willena (Brierly) Raisor of Pendleton

He will be cremated, and memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Port Royal United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Earl Wayne Perry. Arrangements are entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

