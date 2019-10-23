Arland Ray VanMeter, 79, of Simpsonville, passed away October 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville after a valiant fight with Parkinson's Disease.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son Kevin (Laura); two daughters, Karen VanMeter; Kathy Curline (Greg); seven grandsons; a granddaughter; and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2416 South Highway 53, LaGrange, KY 40031 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 and from 9-10 a.m., Saturday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019