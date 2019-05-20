Arlene Brunner Cook, 64, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a 911 Dispatcher for Shelby County, KYâ€"a job she absolutely loved. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Mary Margaret Brunner. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Sageser (Danny) of Louisville and Devin Bland (Derrick Largen) of Shelbyville; her brother, Larry Brunner (Beverly) of Shelbyville; her sister, Patti Gaston of Shelbyville; and her grandchildren, Bentley Sageser of Louisville, Lexus Sageser of Louisville, Tesla Sageser of Louisville, Kennedy Largen of Shelbyville, and Cooper Largen of Shelbyville. Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 20th, at the Grove Hill Cemetery with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the funeral time at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 20 to May 22, 2019