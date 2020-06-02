Arthur Zemke
Arthur F. Zemke, 83, formerly of Chicago and Louisville, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville.

A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Irene A. David Zemke.

In addition to his parents, one daughter, Joanne M. Zemke, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn M. Zemke of Shelbyville; and sons Arthur E. Zemke (Cynthia) of Reston, Va. and John L. Zemke of Louisville.

Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.

Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
