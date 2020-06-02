Arthur F. Zemke, 83, formerly of Chicago and Louisville, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville.
A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Irene A. David Zemke.
In addition to his parents, one daughter, Joanne M. Zemke, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn M. Zemke of Shelbyville; and sons Arthur E. Zemke (Cynthia) of Reston, Va. and John L. Zemke of Louisville.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.
Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 2, 2020.