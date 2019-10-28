Ashley Walker (1991 - 2019)
Guest Book
  "I only knew Ashley through her job at Petsense. She helped..."
    - Starlie
  "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Marcia Potts
  "So so sorry for the loss of Ashley. Praying for peace and..."
    - Erin Stamper
  "We are so sorry of hear of your loss. We are sending..."
    - Garrett Franklin and Members and Friends New Life Christian Fellowship Church
  "Vickie & Paul, words cannot express how sorry I am for..."
    - stephanie watkins
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Obituary
Ashley Marie (Mitchell) Walker, 28, wife of Billy Lynn Walker, Jr. passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Shelbyville. Ashley was born May 13, 1991 in Shelbyville, KY to Paul Randall Mitchell and Vickie Lynn (Curtsinger) Mitchell of Lawrenceburg.

Including her husband and parents, Ashley is survived by two children, Shawn Andrew Hawkins and Sierra Lynne Walker; two brothers, Chris Mitchell (Sarah Kay) and Michael Mitchell; and her mother-in-law, Deborah "Dee" Stamper (Debbie Kays).

Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 25, 2019
