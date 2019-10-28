Ashley Marie (Mitchell) Walker, 28, wife of Billy Lynn Walker, Jr. passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Shelbyville. Ashley was born May 13, 1991 in Shelbyville, KY to Paul Randall Mitchell and Vickie Lynn (Curtsinger) Mitchell of Lawrenceburg.
Including her husband and parents, Ashley is survived by two children, Shawn Andrew Hawkins and Sierra Lynne Walker; two brothers, Chris Mitchell (Sarah Kay) and Michael Mitchell; and her mother-in-law, Deborah "Dee" Stamper (Debbie Kays).
Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
