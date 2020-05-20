Austin Hornback

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Austin Hornback, 27, of Frankfort, formerly of Shelbyville passed away in Frankfort on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Woods; his grandparents, Georgia and Alvin Hornback.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Woods, Shelbyville; his father, Craig Hornback, Shelbyville; his grandfather, Sam Woods (Shelia), Shelbyville; and his sister, Jessica Rose; his uncle, Keith Woods.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020
