Austin Hornback, 27, of Frankfort, formerly of Shelbyville passed away in Frankfort on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Woods; his grandparents, Georgia and Alvin Hornback.
He is survived by his mother, Angela Woods, Shelbyville; his father, Craig Hornback, Shelbyville; his grandfather, Sam Woods (Shelia), Shelbyville; and his sister, Jessica Rose; his uncle, Keith Woods.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020