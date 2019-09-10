SHELBYVILLE- Barbara Natalie Edington Ashby, 88, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crestview in Shelbyville. Born in Bagdad, she was the daughter of the late James Frederick and Maggie Ella Tindall Edington, and the widow of the late Bobby Ashby.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Ashby (Pam) of Shelbyville; her daughters, Sandra Ashby McCain (Ken Gray) and Myra Ashby Phillips (Doug), both of Shelbyville; and her sister, Stella Lewis of Bagdad.
Funeral services were Sept. 10, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Jeff Edington officiating. Interment is in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Buffalo Lick Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019