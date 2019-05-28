Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Boehm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Dorner Boehm, 65, of Smithfield, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Shelbyville.



Barbara was a registered nurse working in several hospitals and nursing facilities during her career. Most recently she worked at Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville for 16 years. In May 2015 she was the Daisy Award Winner. She had a passion for her horses, dogs and cats. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothea Zanger and George Dorner.



She is survived by her daughter, Kim McHugh (Scott), her granddaughter, Shelby Elizabeth McHugh; her grandson, Hunter Allen McHugh, all of Shelbyville; her sister, Margie Tinsley (Phil), Brandenburg; her brother, Fred Dorner (Becky), Louisville and her niece, Autumn Sears (Andrew), of Bullitt County.



A Celebration of Barbara's Life and a Time of Sharing will be 5:00 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 5:00 P.M. Friday.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd., Shelbyville, KY 40065 or bring animal treats to fill the basket at visitation.

