Barbara Jean Fisher Chadwell, 85, of Eminence died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in LaGrange.
She was born July 9, 1934 in Lockport to the late Alex Ferguson Fisher and Mary Daphne McAllister Fisher.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Chadwell Derossett (David) of New Castle; and sons, Garland Ray Chadwell (Ann) of Shelbyville, and Mark Stuart Chadwell of Shelbyville; .
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Fisher Booth and Patsy Fisher Boling; and brothers, Alex Junior Fisher, James Fisher, and Delbert Fisher.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Garry Polston will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Fisher, Bill Ivers, Roger May Dale, and Misty Watkins. Active pallbearers will be Stuart Chadwell, Timothy Chadwell, Mike Fisher, Ben Fisher, Robbie Booth, and David Junior Booth.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the New Castle United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 194, New Castle, KY 40050, or Lockport Baptist Church, 128 Six Mile Road, Lockport, KY 40036.
