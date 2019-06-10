Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McAdams. View Sign Service Information Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 (502)-491-5950 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Smith McAdams, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



Barbara was born on June 30, 1933 in Louisville to the late W.F. and Bessie Smith. She retired from L & N Railroad and was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church. Barbara will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grand mom, mother in-law, sister and friend; she will be truly missed.



Along with her parents; she is predeceased by her siblings, William Smith (Connie), Mary Helen Moore (Carl), Rev. James Smith (Velma) and Richard Smith. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her husband of 65 years, Gene McAdams; children, Lori Clarkson (Tim) and Mark McAdams (Sharon); grandchildren, Jarred and Grant Clarkson; brother, Ron Smith (Sharon); sister in-law, JoAnne Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Baptist Health Louisville East Palliative Care/Hosparus for all the tender care and support shown to Barbara and the family throughout her stay.



Visitation will take place from 3:00-8:00 on Monday, June 10th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Barbara will take place on Tuesday, June 11th at the funeral home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.



Per the family's request, expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Hosparus of Louisville.

