Mrs. Barbara A. Rose, age 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.



Barbara was born on November 24, 1938, in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late James Harold Anderson and Nancy Elizabeth Stump Anderson. Growing up at many military bases during WWII, her family settled in Lexington Kentucky where she graduated from Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business and meeting her husband of 59 years, Dr. Joseph Lee Rose who preceded her in death. Barbara retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Provost having worked for 30 plus years at Murray State University. Barbara was a member of the First Christian Church in Murray, Kentucky. She was also a member of the Murray Women's Club and the MSU Lunch Bunch. She especially enjoyed time with, and will be missed by her family, friends, and flower gardens.



Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Rose and Sanda Jones of Shelbyville, Kentucky; one son, Joseph Rose and wife Kimberly (Marrs) of Towson, Maryland; one brother, Harold Thomas Anderson of Martinsville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Hayley Rose (Chris), Joseph David "JD" Rose, Jonathan Rose, James Hunter "Kevin" Rose; as well as three great-grandchildren, Aevry, Nora and Ella. She also leaves her wonderful caregivers, Jana Nightengale, Becci Walker-Paredes, Ashley Parker and Olivia Parsons, and many wonderful friends.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with entombment following in the Murray City Cemetery. Rev. David Allbritten will officiate, and Traci Wells will sing. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on November 2, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.



Expressions of sympathy can be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.



