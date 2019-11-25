SHELBYVILLE â€" Barbara Ann Saunders, 80, of Shelbyville, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Crestview Center.
Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Ray and Mattie Catherine Kent Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of more than twenty-four years, Johnnie Saunders of Shelbyville; son, Timothy Greenwell (Wendy) of Shelbyville; brother, Mike Wilson of Shelbyville; stepson, Jack Saunders (Karin) of Spring Hill, Tenn.; and stepdaughter, Jill Whitehouse (Ernest) of Taylorsville.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Highland Baptist Church, with the Reverend Bill George and the Reverend Chris Platt officiating. Interment was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus, Post Office Box 35425, Louisville 40232.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019