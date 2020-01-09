BAGDAD- Barbara Stivers, 73, of Bagdad, died on Tuesday, the 7th day of January, 2020, at U of L Health in Shelbyville. Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Geneva O'Nan Aldridge. She was a member of the Christiansburg Baptist Church, where she formerly served as the W. M. U. director and as a member of the decorating committee. A homemaker, she also formerly worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block for twenty-two years. She enjoyed sewing and made alterations for many Shelby County families.
She is survived by her husband of over fifty-eight years, Carter Stivers of Bagdad; her children, Kevin Stivers and his wife, Jan, of Ellerbe, North Carolina, Karen Kelly and her husband, Jay, of Shelbyville, and Randall T. Stivers and his wife, Leesa, also of Shelbyville; her brothers, Bobby Aldridge of Frankfort, Darrell Aldridge of Jacksonville, and Tommy Aldridge of The Villages, Florida; her sister, Dianne Louden of Sulphur; and her three grandchildren, Alexis Kelly, Carter Stivers, and Kevin Stivers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, the 11th day of January, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Harry Hebert and the Reverend Matt Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Friday, 10 January 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Christiansburg Baptist Church, 1037 Frys-Oldburg Road, Bagdad, Kentucky 40003, or to the Youth Services Center of Eminence Independent Schools, 254 West Broadway, Eminence, Kentucky 40019. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020