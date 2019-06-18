Barbara Ann Tuell, 52, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was a native of Shelby County, KY who was best known as being "such a smiley child." She was preceded in death by her father, Reginald Joseph Tuell; her sister, Rebecca Jo Tuell; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Joseph Tuell. She is survived by her mother, Glenna Casey Tuell of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters, Sandra Joyce Hernandez of California and Lisa Diane Tuell of Wauchula, FL; and her cousin, Victoria Tuell Taylor of Lakeland, FL. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Pastor Judy Harmon officiating. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ultimate Life Church P.O. Box 7280 Charlotte, NC 28241
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 18 to June 19, 2019