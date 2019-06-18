Barbara Ann Tuell, 52, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was a native of Shelby County, KY who was best known as being "such a smiley child." She was preceded in death by her father, Reginald Joseph Tuell; her sister, Rebecca Jo Tuell; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Joseph Tuell. She is survived by her mother, Glenna Casey Tuell of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters, Sandra Joyce Hernandez of California and Lisa Diane Tuell of Wauchula, FL; and her cousin, Victoria Tuell Taylor of Lakeland, FL. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Pastor Judy Harmon officiating. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ultimate Life Church P.O. Box 7280 Charlotte, NC 28241

