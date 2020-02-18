Barbara J. Sheffield Waterfill, 74, Shelbyville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late Granvil and Charlotte Curry Sheffield. She was the widow of the late Pastor Don Waterfill.
In addition to her husband and parents, one son, Tommy Johnson and one brother, Billy Sheffield, preceded her in death.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation was selected without visitation or formal service.
A graveside interment service for her and her husband will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Valley of Rest Cemetery, S. First Street (Hwy. 53) in LaGrange.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020