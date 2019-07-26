Beatrice Montgomery was born March 20, 1922 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, being 97 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Taylor & Lizzie (Deaton) Muncy.
Beatrice is survived by her son, Virgil Dwain Montgomery and his wife Pam of Shelbyville and by two granddaughters, Angela Johnson of Tyner and Stephanie Johnson DeLeon and her husband Rudy of Annville. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Lindsy Dalton Riley and her husband Matthew, Dakota Dalton, Isabella DeLeon, Lauren Mackey and Jacob Mackey and a great great grandson that is on the way.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil David Montgomery; daughter Eileen Johnson; granddaughter, Heather Montgomery Mackey and by her siblings, Elmer, Homer, Estill & J.T. Muncy, Myrtle Hibbard, Mary Boggs, Edith Davis and Rhoda Riley.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Williams officiating. Burial to follow in the Annville & Medlock Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dakota Dalton, Jake Mackey, Matthew Riley, Jason Davis, Elmer Davis, & Jim Muncy. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 26 to July 31, 2019