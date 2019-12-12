Alice Rebecca "Becky" Blackburn, 69, Simpsonville, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Jewish Hospital Louisville. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Evans, Sr. and Hattie Mae Ford.
In addition to her parents, one brother, James Robert "Dogman" Evans III, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eugene W. Blackburn of Simpsonville; sons, Wesley L. Blackburn (Sonya) of Shelbyville, Charles T. Blackburn (Kimberly) of LaGrange and Eugene M. Blackburn (Amanda) of Louisville; daughter, Jackie Michelle Blackburn of Shelbyville; sisters, Mary K. Evans of Frankfort, Barbara Ann Bland-Clay of Richmond, Angela Lewis (Michael) of Louisville and Lina Mumphrey (Gary) and Jackie Murphy, both of Shelbyville; and brothers, William Patrick Evans of LaGrange, Michael Deson and Billy Deson, both of Henry County and David Lee Evans and James Robert Foree Evans, both of Louisville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
