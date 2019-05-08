SHELBYVILLE-Bessie Wentworth Durham, 78, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Minnie Jane Edington Wentworth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee Durham, brother, Charlie Wentworth, and sister, Virginia Cook.
She is survived by her children, Connie Brown of Louisville, Donna Wells of Shelbyville, Terry Wayne Durham of Lawrenceburg, Roy Lee Durham of Frankfort, Debbie Jean Tolson of Louisville, Donnie Wayne Durham of Frankfort, and Nancy Jane Durham also of Frankfort; and her brother Paul Wentworth of New Orleans.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Reverend Wallace Votaw officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., until 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at Hall-Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Olive Branch United Methodist Church, 6383 Zaring Mill Road, Shelbyville 40065.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 8, 2019