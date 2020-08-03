1/1
Bettie Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie Sue Cook Wells, 87, of Shelbyville passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Shelbyville surrounded by her family.
She was a retired teacher having taught for 33 years. She was a member of Clayvillage Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. "Bobby" Wells; her parents, Raymond Withers and Vesta Burk Cook; her sister and brother in law, Margaret Ann Cook and John W. Casey, Sr.
She is survived by her nephews, John W. Casey, Jr.; David Cook Casey (Ellen), both of Waddy; great nephew, John Curtis Casey (Amanda); and great niece, Alana C. Casey.
Graveside service will be 3:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to KY WMU Heritage Fund, % KY Baptist Foundation, P. O. Box 436589, Louisville, KY 40253.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Grove Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved