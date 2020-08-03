Bettie Wells

Bettie Sue Cook Wells, 87, of Shelbyville passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Shelbyville surrounded by her family.

She was a retired teacher having taught for 33 years. She was a member of Clayvillage Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. "Bobby" Wells; her parents, Raymond Withers and Vesta Burk Cook; her sister and brother in law, Margaret Ann Cook and John W. Casey, Sr.

She is survived by her nephews, John W. Casey, Jr.; David Cook Casey (Ellen), both of Waddy; great nephew, John Curtis Casey (Amanda); and great niece, Alana C. Casey.

Graveside service will be 3:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to KY WMU Heritage Fund, % KY Baptist Foundation, P. O. Box 436589, Louisville, KY 40253.

Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store