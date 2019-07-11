Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane Marshall Cox, 87, of Shelbyville, died Monday, July 8, 2019 in Louisville. She had been a senior accountant with the Division of Aging Services for the state of Kentucky. She was a member of the Shelbyville First Christian Church. She also was a Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was an avid UK fan, as well as Shelby County Rockets athletics supporter. She loved her border collies, including a special one named "Katie" whom she has been entrusted to her daughter, Cathy. Along with her husband, Mrs. Cox instilled a sense of pride and competitiveness in her children to always do their best. The family says, "She never met a stranger" and that "she loved to laugh and taught her children to live life to the fullest."



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James W. Cox. She is survived by her daughters, Trish Fegenbush (Jim) and Cathy Cox Moss (Robert), both of Shelbyville; and her sons, Maury Cox (Sue) of Shelbyville, Mike Cox (Traci Lynn Mitchell) of Lexington, and Sam Cox of Northern Kentucky; her sister, Laura Tennill (Denny) of Louisville; her brother, Robbie Marshall (Karen) of Shelbyville; and 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13th at the Shelbyville First Christian Church. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 12th at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society 400 Hudson Blvd. Shelbyville, KY 40065

Published in The Sentinel-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019

