Betty Lou (Robertson) Marshall, 76, of LaGrange, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Caldwell Robertson and Ella Beatrice (Richardson) Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Marshall.
She is survived by: sons Duane Marshall (Sandy) of Shelbyville and John David Marshall (Carrie) of Crestwood; her stepfather Lloyd Lewis of Somerset; and sisters Joan Naylor (Kenny) of Louisville and Barbara Downey of Paris.
Funeral services will be noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and officiated by Bill Hedges.
Interment is in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019