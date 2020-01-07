Betty Ann Watson Martin passed away peacefully at her home on January 6, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY on May 22, 1934. She retired as office manager from Kentucky State Women's Prison at Peewee Valley.
She is survived by her sons Steven Wayne Martin, James David Martin, John Paul Martin and daughter Sabra Elaine Smith Abell; her 8 grandchildren; her 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Martin, parents Paul E. and Irma Watson and Elna Deadman Payne.
A graveside will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bagdad Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Shannon Funeral Service.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020