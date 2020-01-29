Betty Joyce (Rodgers/Skelton) McGaughey, 78, of Booneville, Kentucky, formerly of Frankfort and Shelbyville passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Betty is survived by her children, Angela Willoughby, Booneville and Steven Skelton (Janet), Frankfort. Her grandchildren, Amy and Emily Skelton, of Louisville, Bethany Martin (Patrick), Booneville, Kalan Willoughby (Kayla), Lorain, Ohio. Fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Sister Mary Ann Rodgers and Brother Lonnie Rodgers, of Frankfort. Betty was formerly married to Edwin Dale McGaughey, Shelbyville.
Betty was the daughter of the late William (Frank) and Frances (Wilson) Rodgers. Betty was proceeded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters, RW, Dorothy, Douglas, Russell Rodgers, Bessie Nowlin and Virginia Rose. Her daughter Teresa and her husband Rodney Skelton.
There will be no services. Searcy and Strong Funeral Home, Booneville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020