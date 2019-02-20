Betty Redmon Robertson, 74, of Waddy died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Martha Nation Redmon.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Joseph Robertson, Waddy; son, Walter Scott Martin, Taylorsville; sister, Doris T. "Tommy" Street (David), Harrisonville; her stepson, Allan Robertson (Becky), Frankfort; and her stepdaughter, Susan Meyer (Andy), St. Joseph, MO.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 20, 2019