A Shelbyville resident, Mrs. Betty Annette Wright Strong, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville. She was born April 29, 1934 in Munfordville to the late John and Louise Rucker Wright. Betty worked along her husband Dr. Ben Strong as well as her son Dr. James Strong at their dental office in Taylorsville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ben L. Strong, and her brother, John Robert Wright.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Stephen) Coleman of Finchville, 3 sons, Bill (Lisa) Strong of Lexington, Joe Strong, James Strong, both of Taylorsville, as well as 5 grandchildren, Christiana, Dean and Alaina Coleman, and John and Daniel Strong.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00-6:00 pm. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 10, 2019