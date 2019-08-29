Bill Walling, 82, Waddy, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home following an illness. He was a native of Winchester, KY and the son of the late John and Lillie Warner Walling. He worked in heavy equipment maintenance for many years for both Ohio Valley Aluminum and Atlantic Envelope. He had spent the last 25 years building barns. In his leisure time, he enjoyed his horses and donkeys. He loved animals. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he currently served as High Priest. He had held many offices in the church over the years, including serving as first counselor in the branch presidency of the church.



In addition to his parents, seven siblings preceded him in death.

