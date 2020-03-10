Billie Sue (Gearheart) Abbott, age 87 of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Rachel (Roberts) Gearheart.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Abbott of Shelbyville, sons Richard Abbott of New Albany, Ind.; David Abbott (Sue) of Frankfort; and Billy Abbott (Penny) of Jackson County.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Andrew Messenger of Graefenburg Christian Church.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Sulphur Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020