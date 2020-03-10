Billie Abbott

  • "So sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of our..."
    - ramona simpson
  • "Richard, my sincere condolences at the loss of your mother...."
    - Laura Malena
  • "I remember Billie-Sue's leadership in the women's group..."
    - Jaime Rice
  • "Keith, my sincere condolences to you and your family. I..."
    - William J
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY
40050
(502)-845-2917
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
Obituary
Billie Sue (Gearheart) Abbott, age 87 of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Rachel (Roberts) Gearheart.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Abbott of Shelbyville, sons Richard Abbott of New Albany, Ind.; David Abbott (Sue) of Frankfort; and Billy Abbott (Penny) of Jackson County.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Andrew Messenger of Graefenburg Christian Church.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Sulphur Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
