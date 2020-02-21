Billie Fussinger

Guest Book
  • "Jim, I am very sorry for your loss, and wishing you peace..."
    - Ayo Omosebi
  • "Jim, I'm so sorry to learn of your sudden loss of Billie...."
    - Otto Hoffmann
  • "Jim: Heartfelt Condolences "
    - Gwendella Pasley
Service Information
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY
40601
(502)-695-8811
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frankfort - Billie Kay Fussinger, 71, wife of Jim Thomas Fussinger, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 7pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Rd. Frankfort, KY 40601, with Brewster McLeod officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until the time of service on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.