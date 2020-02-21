Frankfort - Billie Kay Fussinger, 71, wife of Jim Thomas Fussinger, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 7pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Rd. Frankfort, KY 40601, with Brewster McLeod officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until the time of service on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020