Blake Emerson Colson, age 21, of Bagdad, died Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born Sept. 6, 1997 in LaGrange.
He is survived by his wife Samantha Kay Young of Bagdad; son Aiden Layne Colson of Bagdad; daughter, Avery Lee Colson of Bagdad; father Rommel Colson (Kelley) of Louisville; mother Johnna Amos of Bethlehem; brothers Derek Colson (Elizabeth) of Haines City, Fla., Christopher McCarthy (Kylie) of Louisville, and Zachary McCarthy (Christie) of Campbellsburg; and sisters Morgan McClain (Jeremy) of Eminence, Rebecca Louden (Josh) of Pendleton, and Makenzie Hardin (Ethan) of Shelbyville.
A celebration of his life was March 9, 2019 at Bagdad Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Adams officiated.
Expressions of sympathy to assist with funeral expenses may be made in the form of contributions to Sholar Funeral Home, 5710 Castle Highway, Pleasureville 40057. Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019