Blanche Wash Sweeney, 98, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Simpsonville passed away on May 8, 2019. She was the widow of William Bruce Sweeney and daughter of the late John Y. and Hattie Stratton Wash of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. She was a member of the Simpsonville Christian Church. She was born in Anderson County and attended a one room grade school there. She graduated from Kavonaugh High in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
She worked for the American Red Cross as Executive Secretary for the Shelby County Chapter for five years, 1962-1967. She then joined Citizens Union Bank, Simpsonville, where she worked 18 years until her retirement 1985. She is survived by her son, William Bruce Sweeney Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Amy Gray and husband Victor of St. Louis, Missouri and Carol Thomson and husband Mark of Hollywood, Florida; two great grandchildren, Vincent Gray and wife Jenna of St. Louis, Missouri and Morgan Gray of San Francisco, California.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 10 to May 15, 2019