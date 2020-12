Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Bohannon, 82, of Simpsonville passed away Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 in Shelbyville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Michall Bohannon and his brothers, Paul, Billy Gene and Robbie Bohannon.

He is survived by his; son, Scotty Bohannon of Mt. Washington; daughter, Jennifer Seay of Harrodsburg; and brother, Ray Thomas Bohannon, Shelbyville.

Due to the current restrictions, the services for Bobby Bohannon will be private.

