Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Funeral service 2:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065

Bobby S. Phillips, 77, passed from this world Friday, October 4, 2019 in Louisville. He was born near a creek on Jim Ray's farm in Chestnut Grove and he never got too far away from the small-town life he loved so much. He worked at 2 elevator companies, KM White and Armor Elevator, but most people know Bobby from cutting hair at Mark IV Hairstyles and at his own shopâ€"Phillips Barber Shopâ€"for a total of well over 30 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a former president of the Shelbyville Kiwanis Club, and a current member of the American Mountain Men Association. Bobby was also known to have a passion for history. People could see that through his involvement with the Shelby County Historical Society and with different re-enactor groups like the 2nd North Carolina Regiment, Craig's Creek Muzzleloaders, and the Painted Stone Settlersâ€"a group in which he was a charter member. In addition, he was an accomplished gun-maker and gunsmith with the ability to craft guns that appeared to be from the 1700s and 1800s. His love for history was so evident, it was said that "he was born in the wrong time period." Bobby loved to tell a good joke or story and even dabbled a bit in writingâ€"even having some things published.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Shouse Phillips of Shelbyville; his sons, Casey Phillips (Debbie) and Davis Shouse, both of Shelbyville; his daughter, Lori Daily (Earl) of Finchville; his mother, Lydia Phillips of Shelbyville; his brothers, Jimmy Phillips (Threasa) of Little Mount and Dean Phillips of Southville; his sisters, Sue Carole Perry of Shelbyville and Darlene Eddington of Bowling Green; and his grandchildren, Robbie Phillips of Shelbyville, Serena Phillips of Louisville, Kamryn Daily of Finchville, and Kaylin Daily of Finchville.



Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Betts officiating. Visitation will be 12:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society.

