Bobby Whitaker, 79, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at U. of L. Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late George and Olvia Gordon Whitaker. He retired from the Shelbyville Fire Department as Fire Chief, following 27 years of service. He served the Eminence Police Department as a police officer for four years. He was the former owner and operator of Whitaker's Fire Extinguisher Service. He also helped Tommy Sampson with the ambulance service as needed. He was a 50+-year member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #662, F.&A.M., a long-time dedicated member of the Shelbyville Moose Lodge #1715 where he obtained the highest degree possible, the Pilgrim Degree of Merit and where he also served as the day man for many years. Additionally, he was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner and an Eagles Elk. In his leisure time, he enjoyed cooking for groups, including the fire department, city employees, friends at the Moose and others. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed black powder guns, for which he made his own ammunition and trapshooting. He always had a joke to share and loved to sing karaoke songs. Bobby was passionate in his beliefs and was not afraid to speak his mind. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.



Survivors include his former wife and caregiver, Linda Whitaker of Shelbyville; two daughters, Kathryn Beaule (Tim) of Mechanic Falls, ME and Jess Whitaker of Mechanic Falls, ME; his former wife and mother of his daughters, Janette Cummins Whitaker; his sister, Anna Jean Runner of Shelbyville; his grandson, Dylan Whitaker Card of Mechanic Falls, ME; his stepdaughter, Beth Williams (Raymond) of Shelbyville; his niece, Dora Jane "Pumpkin" Runner (Melvin Sams) of Shelbyville and many, many friends and former co-workers who remember him fondly.



Visitation, a Time of Remembrance and Masonic Rites were held Tuesday, June 2, 2020. An honor guard by the Shelbyville Fire Department was present. In accordance with his wishes, cremation followed the services. A memorial service will be held later at the Shelbyville Moose Lodge.



