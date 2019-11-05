CLAYVILLAGE- Bonnie Rogers Early, 82, of Clayvillage, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Anna Katherine McDonald Rogers.
She is survived by her husband of more than 64 years, Robert Gayle Early of Clayvillage; children, Vicky Stucker of Shelbyville, Roger Early of Clayvillage, and Marjorie Early also of Shelbyville; sister, Ruth Rogers of Shelbyville; and brother, Eddie Rogers of Sebree.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Vernon Carpenter and the Reverend Tara Clark officiating. Interment is in the Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019