Bob Bradford passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019. Living almost his entire life in Kentucky, his love of the Bluegrass state was at the heart of everything he did, from serving its farmers during his long career, to staunchly rooting for his beloved UK Wildcats. He was a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather, an expert furniture restorer, an avid student of history and a bourbon connoisseur.



Those who knew Bob recognized him for his energy and jovial good-will, but most of all for his willingness to help. He loved helping others with whatever they needed, regardless of the job. Bob helped with a generosity of spirit and kindness that was warm and memorable. He was happiest when helping others.



Bob had a love for music, singing in high school and college, and in the church choir for years. In his later years, Bob loved traveling. His exploits took him to Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, New York City, many western-US excursions, Normandy and Paris.



Bob was born in Flemingsburg, Ky to Minnie Reeves Bradford and Hollis Aiken Bradford. His brother, Lawrence Allen Bradford and sister, Marjorie Bradford Walker, predeceased him. He graduated from Flemingsburg High School and received his degree in Agriculture from the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the National Award-Winning Cattle Judging Team. Bob worked as a Herdsman in Massachusetts and New Jersey before returning to KY.



In 1963, he began his career in the US Dept of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. He was assigned to positions in several counties before settling in Shelby County until his retirement in 1994. After retirement, Bob relocated to Louisville. Bob was deacon at Shelbyville First Christian Church and active in Kiwanis for many years.



Bob was a loving and devoted partner to Pamela Capuder, and a wonderful father to Lt. Col. (Ret) Christopher (Kit) Bradford (Susan), St. Matthews, KY; Robin Bradford Carlton, Fisherville, KY; Holli Bradford Christman (Erik), Greenwood Village, CO. Bob was also grandfather to 1st Lt. James Bradford, William Bradford, Paul Bradford, Daniel Bradford, Jackson Christman and Kaitlyn (Kait) Christman, and a dedicated uncle to William Bradford Walker, Melissa Walker and Michelle Campbell.



Visitation for Bob will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A celebration of Bob's life will begin at 4:00 pm. Private family burial will be held on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bob's memory to or the Crusade for Children.

Published in The Sentinel-News from June 10 to June 12, 2019

