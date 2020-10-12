Brenda Henderson, age 69 of Shelbyville passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 in Louisville.

She was a member of Grace Assembly of God in Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Catherine Shake and brother, Kenneth Shake.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray Henderson of Shelbyville; her sons, Douglas Eades (Lovela) , Jeffersontown, KY and Tony Henderson (Jacqui), of Frankfort, KY; granddaughters, Alyssa and Mikaela Henderson; and a brother, James Lloyd Shake , Columbus, OH.

Family and friends will meet at the Cropper Cemetery in Cropper, KY at 2:45 p.m. on Friday October 16, 2020 for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Pastor Darrell Birum officiating.

Expressions of Sympathy: Grace Assembly of God General Fund PO Box 1183 Shelbyville, KY 40066.

