LAWRENCEBURG - Brenda (Hedges) Raisor, 58, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Evelyn (Pearson) Hedges Jr.
Including her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Lewis Hedges; and a sister, Pamela Joyce Ritchey.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years Darryl Wayne Raisor; children Michael Ray Carey, Jr. and Michelle Davis (Mark), both of Shelbyville, Christina Wexler (Chris) of Harrodsburg and Darryl "D.J." Raisor of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Jacqueline Zeller, Patricia Hedges, Teresa Harp, Angela Hedges and Karen McDowell.
A Celebration of Life will be Monday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by service at 6 at Alton Christian Church, 1686 Old Frankfort Rd., Lawrenceburg. Bro. Noal Cotton Jr. will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the Brenda Raisor Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 26, 2019