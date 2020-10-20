1/1
Brenda Seacat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Seacat, 69, of Shelbyville passed away in Louisville on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
She was a member of Finchville Baptist Church. She was retired from Cabinet for Health and Family Services with Kentucky State Government and former mayor of Worthington Hills in Louisville for several years. She loved her flowers, garden and her dog.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlena and Kenneth Huffman; her sisters, Ruth Ann Evans and Patricia Yount and her brothers, Ed and Billy Yount.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Seacat of Shelbyville; her daughters, Kristen Doty (Shawn); Amber Burner (Ben); Ansley Scott (Jeff), all of Shelbyville; her granddaughters, Heidi and Hadley Burner of Shelbyville; her sisters, Judy Bentley (Donnie) of Mt. Eden; Bonnie Huffman of Williamsburg ; her brother in law, Jim Evans of Mt. Eden and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Conway officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved