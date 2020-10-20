Brenda Seacat, 69, of Shelbyville passed away in Louisville on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She was a member of Finchville Baptist Church. She was retired from Cabinet for Health and Family Services with Kentucky State Government and former mayor of Worthington Hills in Louisville for several years. She loved her flowers, garden and her dog.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlena and Kenneth Huffman; her sisters, Ruth Ann Evans and Patricia Yount and her brothers, Ed and Billy Yount.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Seacat of Shelbyville; her daughters, Kristen Doty (Shawn); Amber Burner (Ben); Ansley Scott (Jeff), all of Shelbyville; her granddaughters, Heidi and Hadley Burner of Shelbyville; her sisters, Judy Bentley (Donnie) of Mt. Eden; Bonnie Huffman of Williamsburg ; her brother in law, Jim Evans of Mt. Eden and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Conway officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store