Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bret Augustine. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Bret Anthony Augustine, 48, was born September 10, 1971 and died April 15, 2020. Bret grew up in Louisville, KY and later lived in Shelbyville, KY. Bret went to Moore High School and joined the Army Reserves in 1990 after he graduated. Bret was assigned to D Co. 8th Platoon Battalion 229th Aviation Regiment, Aircraft Armament Platoon at Fort Knox KY. Afterwards, Bret worked at Toyota as a team member for the past 26 years. Bret was a hardworking and dedicated man with many talents. He also had many hobbies--those of which included camping with his family, long motorcycle rides as well as racing motorcycles. He also enjoyed hiking and rock climbing with his kids. He was an avid hunter and gun collector. Bret loved teaching people how to shoot and was a concealed carry instructor for the state of Kentucky. Bret was an excellent craftsman, he enjoyed building and designing different things that could be used around the house as well as at work or even on the road. One could always find him in his favorite place on his back deck listening to music, enjoying a nice glass of bourbon, and spending time with his family and friends.



Bret Augustine is survived by his children, Micah Augustine (and his wife Amanda), Erik Augustine, Danielle Augustine, and David Augustine; his parents, Kenneth Augustine and Tami Rose Augustine; his siblings, Kirk Augustine (and his wife Sherry), Lara Augustine, and Tricia Augustine; and his grandson, Jeremiah Augustine.



The family plans to having a memorial service at a later date.



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Bret Anthony Augustine, 48, was born September 10, 1971 and died April 15, 2020. Bret grew up in Louisville, KY and later lived in Shelbyville, KY. Bret went to Moore High School and joined the Army Reserves in 1990 after he graduated. Bret was assigned to D Co. 8th Platoon Battalion 229th Aviation Regiment, Aircraft Armament Platoon at Fort Knox KY. Afterwards, Bret worked at Toyota as a team member for the past 26 years. Bret was a hardworking and dedicated man with many talents. He also had many hobbies--those of which included camping with his family, long motorcycle rides as well as racing motorcycles. He also enjoyed hiking and rock climbing with his kids. He was an avid hunter and gun collector. Bret loved teaching people how to shoot and was a concealed carry instructor for the state of Kentucky. Bret was an excellent craftsman, he enjoyed building and designing different things that could be used around the house as well as at work or even on the road. One could always find him in his favorite place on his back deck listening to music, enjoying a nice glass of bourbon, and spending time with his family and friends.Bret Augustine is survived by his children, Micah Augustine (and his wife Amanda), Erik Augustine, Danielle Augustine, and David Augustine; his parents, Kenneth Augustine and Tami Rose Augustine; his siblings, Kirk Augustine (and his wife Sherry), Lara Augustine, and Tricia Augustine; and his grandson, Jeremiah Augustine.The family plans to having a memorial service at a later date.Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close