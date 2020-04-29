Bronwyn "Wendi" Vasean Lovett Wynn, 55, of Shelbyville died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital Louisville.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Ada Frances Yocum Green of Chicago and the late James Donald Lovett.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, James Rufus and Ruby Lewis Dale.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Whitney DeLeon Jones of Shelbyville; son, Ronald Carl Jones Jr. of Shelbyville; stepson, Joshua Clark Howard of Louisville; sisters, Yvette Lovett and Dawn Lovett-Whitney (Patrick) of Oklahoma City and Latosha Green of Chicago; and brother, Gregory Michael Green (Tara) of Chicago.
A private memorial service will be held later.
A private memorial service will be held later.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 29, 2020