SHELBYVILLE- Bruce Williamson, 62, of Shelbyville died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Williamson.
He is survived his mother, Frances "Franny" Lawson, of Akron, Ohio; father, Nathan Williamson of Phoenix; sister, Cobey Elmer of Norwalk, Ohio; brother, John Franklin Williamson of Saint Petersburg, Fla.; and step-son, Daniel Matthew Crowe of Shepherdsville.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.