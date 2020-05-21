Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Butler Norris III. View Sign Service Information Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors - Shelbyville 1144-C Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40066-0926 (502)-647-3750 Memorial service 1:00 PM Webb Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Butler "Tony" Norris III, 74, Shelbyville, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Louisville. A native of Mt. Sterling, he was the son of the late Bertha Grones and Butler Norris, Jr. He graduated from Dubois High School in Mt. Sterling. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy with nearly five years' service. He retired from Jewish Hospital, where he worked in Facilities Maintenance in both the Shelbyville and Louisville locations. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Kilen Gray. He received many awards from church and from his employment with Jewish Hospital. He was also a member of A Father's Love outreach ministry and assisted with meals on wheels to the elderly.



In addition to his parents, one son, Butler Norris IV and one sister, Marlene Norris, preceded him in death.



Survivors include his daughter, Sharon (Roger) Walker of Arlington, TX; stepdaughter, Lynette (Rev. Anthony) Young of Lexington; stepson, Tufano Fox of Louisville; 11 siblings, Evelyn Norris Kavanaugh, Russell Norris, Theresa Norris (Charles) Andrews, Velma Norris (James) Mitchell, Dorothy (Walter) Gassett, Minerva Norris Willis, Eugene (Rebecca) Norris, Ronnie Norris, Lonnie Norris, Joann Norris and Johnny Norris; three grandchildren, Whitney Page of Grand Prairie, TX, Britney (Justin) Jones of Arlington, TX and Brittany Norris of Mt. Sterling; seven step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at Webb Funeral Home. Pastor Marc Webb will officiate.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.

