Carl Cline

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:15 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:15 PM
Obituary
Carl "Eddie" Cline, 46, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton. He had been a construction worker. He loved to play basketball, watch NASCAR on the television, and he was a huge UK fan. One of the best things the family remembers about him was that he was funny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Hale and Margaret Cozine Spears; and his brother, Danny Cline. He is survived by his sisters, Deborah Cline (Ronnie Hudson) of Louisville, Cynthia Cline of Shelbyville, and Donna Mitchell of Shelbyville; his nieces, Sherry Cantro of Louisville and Tabitha Hall of Shelbyville; and his nephews, Gary Tipton of Cleveland, OH, Michael Summitt (Cristy) of Shelbyville, Darrell Tipton (Patricia) of Shelbyville, George Cline (Courtney Vowells) of Shelbyville, Ron "Little Ron" Sutherland (Candance) of Shelbyville, Christopher Mitchell of Shelbyville, and Frank "Ziggy" Mitchell of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be 4:20 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Sept. 25, 2019
