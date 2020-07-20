Carl A. Falk, 61, of Shelbyville, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Carl was born in Louisville and was a retired tool and die journeyman. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, fishing, and cheering for the UK Wildcats. Carl was predeceased by his parents, Mary Eva Hovekamp Falk and Charles M. Falk.
Remaining to cherish his memory are his sisters, Carol A. Averill (Grant) and Alice L. Falk, and his nephew, Jacob M. Averill.
There will be no visitation, and the burial will be private. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is assisting the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Kitchen, 748 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY, 40203 or online at franciscankitchen.org.
