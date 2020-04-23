Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Vorhoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl S. Vorhoff, 70, of Union, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Steckman Vorhoff, Sr. and Ruth Petrie Vorhoff; and his sister, Gail Miranda.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Stephanie McCarty Vorhoff of Union, KY; John Bordelon (Cathy) who he loved like a son, of Dayton, OH; his brother, Don Vorhoff (Dawn) of Baton Rouge, LA; his sister Carol Daniels (Carl), of The Woodlands, TX. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be shown as a donation to Big Brothers/Big Sisters in the city of your choice.



Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

