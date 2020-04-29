Carl Gene Wayne, 75, of Spencer County, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Taylorsville.
He was born on August 3, 1944 in Shelbyville, Kentucky to the late Odis and Blanche (Nation) Wayne. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Larry Thomas Wayne and Carolyn Ruth Mitchell.
Carl attended Shelby County High School, he enjoyed playing basketball and retired after many years in the trucking industry.
Carl is survived by his siblings, Shirley Ragan, Betty Snider, Glenn Wayne (Teresa) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per Carl's wishes cremation was chosen and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 29, 2020