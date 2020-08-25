Carol Brown

Carol A Brown went to heaven and rejoined her beloved husband, Henry, on Monday, August 17th in Louisville, Ky. She always looked forward to the day they would be reunited. Everyone knew she had a passion for all animals and especially loved her horses. She can ride her horses and drink her wine again, just hopefully not at the same time!! She is survived by many friends and family who will cherish her memory. A memorial service will take place at 1pm on Saturday, August 29th at Shannon Funeral home in Shelbyville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice.

